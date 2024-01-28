Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -174.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.