Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.