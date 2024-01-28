Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 23,804 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

APA stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

