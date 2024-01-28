Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,145 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

INCY opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

