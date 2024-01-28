Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

