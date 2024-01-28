Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

