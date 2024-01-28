Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 234.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STT opened at $75.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.