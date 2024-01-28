Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

NSC stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.