Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $82.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

