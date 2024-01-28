Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

