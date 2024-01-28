Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the December 31st total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 130,336 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

JQC stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

