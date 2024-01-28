OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

