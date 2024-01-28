Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

OSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

OSBC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $631.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 130,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.