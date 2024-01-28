Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Omeros Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Omeros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Omeros

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 344.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 883,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 188.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 797,034 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 621,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

