ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.