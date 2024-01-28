OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OCX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.