Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

