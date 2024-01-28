OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.