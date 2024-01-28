Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

