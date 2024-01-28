Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
