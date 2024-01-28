Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

