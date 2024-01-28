Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

