Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
