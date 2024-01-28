Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

