Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 216,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 444,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

ORMP opened at $2.32 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

