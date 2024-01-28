Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) PT Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

OBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

