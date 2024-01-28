Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

