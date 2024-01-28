Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.37.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,283,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 183,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

