Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.57 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.37.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,283,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,946 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 172.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

