PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $104.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

