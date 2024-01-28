Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

PKG stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

