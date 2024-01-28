Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

PANW stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

