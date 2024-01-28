Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $405.00 at Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.56. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

