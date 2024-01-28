Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.10), with a volume of 2890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.94. The firm has a market cap of £10.28 million, a PE ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 0.66.
Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile
Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pebble Beach Systems Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.