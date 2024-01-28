Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.10), with a volume of 2890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.94. The firm has a market cap of £10.28 million, a PE ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

