Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $135.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.22 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $140.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

