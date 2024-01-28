Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $38.10. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 4,470,657 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

