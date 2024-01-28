Piper Sandler Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $207.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.22.
Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 53,651 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
