Piper Sandler Cuts Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $68.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 280,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,157,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

