Piper Sandler Increases Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $23.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 56,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

