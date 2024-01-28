Piper Sandler Increases QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $74.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

QCR Trading Up 0.8 %

QCR stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. QCR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

