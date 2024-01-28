Piper Sandler Lowers Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $24.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $20.09 on Friday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock valued at $114,372,088. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.