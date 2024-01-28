Piper Sandler Raises Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $66.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Kemper Stock Down 0.3 %

KMPR opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

