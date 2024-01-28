Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 14th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains GP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

