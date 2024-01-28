PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $143.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

