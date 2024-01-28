Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.50

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1324251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Trading Up 53.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.84.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

