Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,016 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of DT Midstream worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

DTM opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.