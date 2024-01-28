Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

