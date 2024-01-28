Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.70 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $23,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.09.

Shares of LSTR opened at $197.11 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

