Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

