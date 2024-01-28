Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dover by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Dover by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.