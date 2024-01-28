Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 102,668 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

