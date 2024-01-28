Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,751 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.