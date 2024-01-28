Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,810 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,302 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

